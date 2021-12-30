House fire early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Firefighters were dispatched to an area on Reynolds Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a house fire.

When fire crews were on scene, they found smoke coming from the house. The firefighters were able to make entry and quickly get the fire under control. Fire damage was contained to a closet area where the furnace was located. The rest of the house had smoke and water damage due to extensive overhaul operations to put out hot spots.

The resident was at home at the time of the fire and had to escape through a bedroom window due to the smoke conditions. The resident has been displaced

Fire Chief Steve Bennett said no injuries were reported. Crews were on scene until around 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.