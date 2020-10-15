House fire destroys home in Watseka

WATSEKA, IL (WCIA)– Firefighters were called to a house in Watseka near the intersection of N Chicago and W Jackson St. around 9:00 AM. It took them several hours to put out the flames.

Two of the three people living there were in the house at the time the fire started. One managed to escape while the other had to be pulled out by firefighters and was sent to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

One neighbor woke up to a call from his friends that a house in the neighborhood was on fire. When they arrived at the scene, all they could see was smoke.

“I just feel so bad for the family.” Devin Condon said. “I mean they lost everything.”

Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said the fire was an accident caused by a faulty power strip.

He recommends people to use them as cautiously as possible to prevent a potential accident.