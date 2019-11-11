Man hurt after explosion in home

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill (WCIA) — Crews are on the scene of a large house fire. It was caused by an explosion that also left a man hurt.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Lindsey Road in Hensley township, between Champaign and Mahomet.

Firefighters say he was airlifted to the hospital, after he sustained burn injuries.

Neighbors we spoke with say they heard the explosion, and stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived.

The house is a complete loss.

First responders blocked off the street from both sides and remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCIA 3 for updates on air and online.