House explodes, strangers rescue man from fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house exploded Friday morning with a man inside — then, strangers saved him from the flames.

It happened near the corner of Kenyon and Willow roads just south of I-74.

“Another minute or so or longer and it could have been a lot worse than it was,” says Josh Robinson.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

“We were working on this house doing the gutters and there was a huge explosion,” says Dana Anastasia.

The sound of it rattled neighbors and workers in the neighborhood.

“I kind of jogged down there and people were starting to come out of the houses and then I heard a yell. It was the man who owned the house, I guess, and then I just took off running,” he said.

The man in the house, Ken Philbeck, was inside watching TV.

“I dropped all of my tools and when I got there, the house, there was only one-third of it still standing. The rest was all blown out,” Anastasia said.

I didn’t really hesitate because I heard the guy yelling and I climbed up in there.”

Robinson was working a few blocks away at Cracker Barrel when he felt his business tremble. He left work and walked towards the explosion to see what happened.

“There was two small fires off to the side but nothing big so we climbed in and saw the gentleman there covered in debris,” he said.

“I mean my heart was pumping, but there was no way I wasn’t going to try to and get him out,” Anastasia.

The chief of the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District says the victim will survive, but the people who helped pull him to safety say if he had been in the home a minute longer — he may not be alive.

“Once we got across the street, it was pretty much, the whole house was up in flames.”

Instead, these heroes helped Philbeck walk away.

“I’m glad I was there. I’m glad I could help,” said Anastasia.

The fire chief says there was a dog inside the home. As of Friday afternoon, they were not able to locate it.