SOMER TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A house located between Urbana and Thomasboro in Somer Township was destroyed Tuesday night when it caught on fire. A pet was confirmed to have been killed in the blaze.

The fire happened on Cunningham Avenue near East Ford Harris Road. Officials said that people were asleep inside when the fire started. They woke up to a loud noise coming from their porch; discovering the fire, they tried to put it it, but it quickly spread and grew out of control.

Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said that by the time fire crews arrived, the house and an attached garage were “fully involved.”

It took about an hour to put out the fire, during which the Illinois State Police had to shut Cunningham down for a few hours while crews battled the flames. Although the house was destroyed, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring house just to the south.

“I just want to thank our mutual aid partners,” Cundiff told WCIA. “We had multiple departments here helping us out: Arrow Ambulance, the sheriff’s department and ISP.”

Although a pet died in the fire, no humans were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.