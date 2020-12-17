House destroyed after second fire in two weeks

WCIA.com
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Decatur on Route 121.
It’s the second time this week it has caught fire.
BREAKING: A house caught fire in Decatur for the second time in 2 weeks.Firefighters arrived on the scene and are still working on putting the flames out. pic.twitter.com/zqm5vQZFQb— Cole Henke (@cole_Henke) December 17, 2020
Owner of the home Greg Hall said he lost everything –family heirlooms, collectibles and clothes — after the first fire a couple weeks ago. Now he is surveying the damage. Seeing that most of the home itself is gone, too. pic.twitter.com/0eDJWHjGgT— Cole Henke (@cole_Henke) December 17, 2020
