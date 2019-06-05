House badly damaged in fire Video Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One family has to find somewhere else to sleep tonight. A fire destroyed their Champaign home this afternoon. Two people and a dog were inside the house when it started, but they're okay.

It happened on Foxwell Court. That's by the corner of North 4th Street and Grove. The home, as well as the car that was parked in the driveway, were destroyed.

The fire spread to the house next door as well. Investigators said there was a woman inside that home too, but she got out okay. The fire originally started in the garage of the first home.

"I was hearing all the sirens, seeing all the smoke, so I was like let's see what's going on," said neighbor Marlowe Coleman.

That scene drew dozens onto North 4th Street to watch it unfold. Andrea Perry lives across the street. She noticed the smoke and called 911.

"At first we just thought they was just burning something and then it was too much smoke, and then flames started coming out the car," said Perry.

The fire could be spotted from blocks away.

"You could see the header, as we call it, the smoke all the way from the downtown area," said Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig.

Fire crews say the extent of the damage made it hard to control.

"You have debris that falls from the drywall and other things like that, and material that burns. It becomes one big pile, and underneath that pile can be smoldering fires," said Ludwig.

Investigators are working to find out what exactly started the fire. There was also a dog inside at the time, but it got out safely. There is an Emergency Services Support Team working to relocate the family.

