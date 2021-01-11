House Approves Bill to Help Revitalize Downtown Charleston

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA) —

The Illinois House of Representatives made a move to let the city of Charleston keep revitalizing its downtown courthouse square.

Sunday lawmakers approved a 12 year extension of the tax increment financing district, or TIF. That means a portion of the taxes businesses pay will go to economic growth.

Now, as press secretary Travis Akins says, the city needs to get over the next hurdle, being approved by the Senate.



“We’re optimistic that the Senate has passed it once before. We’re pretty confident they’ll do it again and get this done,” Akin said.

Charleston has been trying to get the green light on this since 2019.