URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The completion date for Hotel Royer in Urbana may be pushed back once again.

Urbana mayor Diane Marlin confirmed in an email to WCIA Thursday night Hilton is pushing back reservation dates.

The website shows you can start booking stays at the hotel at the end of June.

The mayor said city officials are still gathering information, analyzing finances and developing new information to bring to city council.

The current agreement is set to expire on Feb. 29. The reopening date was most recently delayed in July. The current developers broke ground in Oct. 2021.