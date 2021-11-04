Hotel on fire early morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Local 37 Professional Firefighters were sent to a fire in the 700 block of North Dirksen early Thursday morning.

The firefighters said Sangamon County Central Dispatch System told them that they were receiving multiple calls about the north side of a building on fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw a two-story hotel with smoke showing. Later, they reported there was a fire on the exterior that has been extinguished.

Fire crews will remain on scene to check for any extension.