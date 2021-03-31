Hot Rod Power Tour returning to Champaign this summer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)–Does this look familiar?

In 2017 the hot rod power tour drove thorugh champaign. It was supposed to come back last year — but was cancelled because of the pandemic.

This summer — it’s coming back.

This time, it’ll take place on August 27th, just one day before Illini football’s season opener.

This will be the fourth time the tour speeds through Central Illinois. Organizers with Visit Champaign County say they’re hoping for a big turnout, and are already planning to make sure the event is safe.