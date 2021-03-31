HOT ROD car show tour returning to C-U on Aug. 27

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is announcing the return of the popular HOT ROD Power Tour.

A press release says the traveling car show will make a stop at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Aug. 27, marking its fourth visit in central Illinois.

Visit Champaign County says the State Farm Center had planned to host the event in June of last year, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 like many other events.

“Following the pandemic and the lost jobs and dollars this community experienced, hosting the HOT ROD Power Tour will be a shot in the arm for our local businesses, hotels, and hospitality workers,” says Jayne DeLuce, CEO of Visit Champaign County.

The release says this will be the 27th year for the world’s largest traveling car show. This year, it will make its first stop at the Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

“More than just a traveling car show, the HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 5,000 vehicles,” says the release. “Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city while performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, all cruising through small-town America like one big family reunion road trip.”

People can attend for one, two, or all five days of the event.

“This event has been embraced by this community in years past, and we hope that people will once again come out to discover the impressive array of cars,” says Mike Koon, Visit Champaign County’s Director of Sports, Events & Film. “We want to ensure the community that event organizers and the local event team at State Farm Center are diligently following guidelines established by the CDC and our state and local officials and all local safety protocols will be followed.”

Koon says the economic impact for the event is expected to exceed $800,000, with a near sell-out in local hotels and attendees dining at area restaurants after the show wraps up.

Organizers say the last time the event rolled through was in 2017 at the State Farm Center with over 4,000 cars registered.

Here’s the schedule for the 2021 HOT ROD Power Tour: