Hospitals stopping visitors

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In response to the state’s new restrictions, Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital are not allowing visitors.

The change will go into effect tomorrow. The hospital is going this on their own. It is not one of the mitigation efforts put in place by the state. They say ensuring the health of their staff and patients is what led to this decision.

“We want patients and families to be able to be together, we think that’s an important part of providing care,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Raj Govindaiah. “But we also have to balance that by making sure those visitors do not inadvertently, accidently expose our healthcare workers, or even patients.”

Macon County has the fifth highest rate of COVID-19 in the state.