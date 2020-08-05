Hospitals cutting staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS is cutting staff because of the pandemic. Across its 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, it is downsizing by ten percent.

Hospital Sisters Health Systems had furloughed staff since the start of the pandemic. HSHS says the ten percent cut impacts mostly non-clinical staff. The furloughs earlier this year were from a lack of patients.

“We remain strongly committed to providing high quality healthcare and to making a positive difference in the lives of our patients and our communities, especially in this time of great need,” said HSHS in a statement.

Now that elective procedures are back, HSHS says it has been able to welcome back most of its furloughed workers.