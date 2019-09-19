Hospitals achieve highest national ranking

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center have achieved the highest national ranking for using technology to manage health information and patient care. The ranking system shows an organization’s overall performance, with 10 as the highest.

Both hospitals were ranked as a Most Wired Certified Level 7. The two hospitals join a total of 16,168 organizations represented in the 2019 Most Wired program.

“As a higher performing organization, we use technologies to show improved outcomes, quality of care, patient experiences, reduced costs and improved patient access,” said Rick Rinehart who is the vice president of Information Technology and is the chief information officer.

Carle’s information technology infrastructure, supply management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) and a robust reporting structure all played a role in this achievement.

Providers and patients are able to track progress related to care due to Carle’s EMR interfaces which has numerous systems. This information also make sure Carle meets quality standards and alerts providers about potential issues so they can act earlier with better outcomes for the patient.

“Those who stay ahead with technology in this industry will have patients choosing them, and we want them to choose Carle,” says Dr. William Schuh, who is the chief medical information officer.

“Healthcare remains a very personal profession. Even with the use of technology, it is the personal touch and attention to each patient’s needs that distinguishes our organization.”

