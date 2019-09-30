Hospital to host safety day

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety will host an education day that is aimed at teaching important safety skills to young people.

“We want to host the best event possible and keep safety first,” said Amy Rademaker, Carle Rural Health & Farm Safety program coordinator.

This year’s event is expanding by combining Unity East and Unity West schools together so more kids receive timely information as fall harvest begins.

“Safety Days engage local community members to help teach relevant lessons on agricultural topics such as power take-off, tractor and grain bin safety are covered, as well as other topics not specific to farming like staying safe around recreational equipment and utilities,”said Rademaker.

There will be demonstrations focusing on hazards associated with ATVs, chemicals, grain bins and more. The event follows guidelines from the national Progressive Ag Safety Foundation celebrating 25 years of providing safety lessons.

Progressive Agriculture Safety Day

October 4 Noon – 2:30

1035 County Rd 600N