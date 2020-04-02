Hospital readies for virus impact

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF is taking more precautions when it comes to keeping the hospital safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now tents on entrances for patients to be screened before they can enter the hospital. They are also restricting whose allowed to visit. Patients who are critically ill or in labor can have one visitor at a time. OSF says they came to those decisions with CDC guidance.

“We do have a very good internal plan, we have a community plan with our partners, and we do have a statewide plan through OSF throughout the state,” says chief medical officer John Kreckman. “We have several different levels that are scaleable based on the transition level in the community and the needs of our facility.”

The hospital also says they are ready in case things get worse in the future. Right now they are running drills if they need to care for patients outside of the hospital.