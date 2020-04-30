Hospital passes out ‘Peek-a-boo’ masks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Wearing masks in public is required starting Friday around the state. For new parents at Carle Hospital though, a mask does not have to stop them from making a special connection with their child.

Carle wanted a way for those parents to interact with their babies. A patient service representative offered her seamstress skills and got to work on prototypes to do that. They settled on a design they call the ‘peek-a-boo’ mask. Which lets babies and other people see smiles underneath. They have gotten very popular in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s so important for babies and children of all ages to be able to see parents facial expressions,” says nurse Lynette Marx. “That’s how they’re going to start bonding with their parents. So it’s just really important for that facial expression to be shared with the child.”

Carle initially had 60 masks made with plans to make more. Parents who get one get to keep it. Carle says since they were first rolled out, they have gotten an overwhelmingly positive response from parents who use them.

The masks are also being used by audiologists to help people who are hard of hearing. And in their ECHO program, which is for kids being tested for hearing loss.