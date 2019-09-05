Hospital increases email security after data breach

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) –Carle is stepping up its employee training after a data breach involving patient information.

It affects patients in the cardiology department and people who have had surgery. Someone hacked three physician email accounts in June. Carle officials say they could have had access to names, birthdays and medical information. They did not have access to social security numbers or financial information. Officials do not believe the hacker used patient information in any way. Carle hired a cyber security firm to help with the investigation.

Carle sent out letters to patients who were impacted. There is a call center available for patients with questions. If you don’t receive a letter by September 16, you can call 1-844-999-0055 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. between Monday and Friday.

Carle says patients should also review their statements. They should contact their provider if it includes services they did not receive.

Part of a statement from Carle reads, “We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause you. To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, we are enhancing our email security and providing additional employee training.”