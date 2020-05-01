1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 3,137 new COVID-19 cases; 105 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Hospital gets hand sanitizer donation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM is partnering with a distillery to make hand sanitizer and it is donating some to places around Decatur.

ADM dropped some off to Decatur Memorial Hospital Friday morning. The hospital says it will help keep its frontline workers safe. ADM says it wanted to give back to its home community.

“ADM is proud to be a partner in the Decatur area,” says ADM Cares Director Jennifer Ballinger. “Decatur’s our largest population of employee’s around the world and it’s really important to us to keep the community safe. Especially in this time of need.”

ADM is donating 10,000 bottles total. They are going to 19 nursing homes and hospitals in Macon County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.