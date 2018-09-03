Hoopeston parents receive strange messages

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOOPESTON, Ill (WCIA) -- Parents who have children in Hoopeston schools woke up to strange phone calls and texts messages from the school on Monday morning.

The message simply said, "School has been canceled this week. Please do not attend. Thank you!" but had no explanation as to why school was canceled.

While it has not yet been confirmed with the school district-- it looks like the Hoopeston district website, social media accounts, and phone system have been hacked. Someone has replaced the front page of the district site with pictures of Minecraft and famous Youtuber Logan Paul. Changes were also made to the district staff page including labeling Superintendent Suzzette Hesser as a bus driver.

According to a Hoopeston school teacher, school was not in session today for Labor Day. It is planned to be back in session for the rest of the week.