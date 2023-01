HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston announced that it will be opening its warming center Monday night as windchills overnight fall below zero degrees.

The warming center is located at City Hall, 301 West Main Street. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following Tuesday.

Wind chills are forecasted to be between zero and -10 degrees overnight.