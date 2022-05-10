HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Public Library is now offering people something they don’t have to return: plant seeds.

The library now has a seed library with everything from radishes to sunflowers. People with green thumbs can walk into the library and pick out some seeds. It is something that everyone of all ages can enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for young families or even senior citizens who cannot afford to plant a large garden but they can come in and get a few seeds from us,” said library marketing Director Joann Charbonneau. “They can take them home and scatter them in a little area and have a few vegetables or have some flowers. Just the idea to encourage gardening, encourage something that families can do together. Just something else to get people in the library.”

People with any excess seeds are encouraged to bring them to the library to help replenish the library’s supply.

Hoopeston is not the only library in central Illinois with a seed library. The Urbana Free Library has been offering their own seed library for several years, with more than 100 seed types to choose from. Anyone, including nonmembers, is welcome to take some seeds from Urbana.