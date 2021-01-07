Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team expanding dog kennels

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is getting a big upgrade.

A major dog kennel expansion is in the works. The shelter says it’s adding 20 more spaces for small and medium-sized dogs, and they’ll have total separation from the cats.

The shelter says its current dog housing area is “dated, dark, and cramped.”

HART says over $100,000 was raised last year, including $30,000 that came from a single, anonymous donor.

It adds that same unnamed donor is offer a matched donation of up to $20,000 for a fundraiser that’s still going on.

“Our contractors, Bruen’s & Son, Inc. and Silver Brothers Inc. also reduced their labor costs to help us out!”

Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team

Click here for the fundraiser link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story