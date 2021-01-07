Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team expanding dog kennels

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is getting a big upgrade.

A major dog kennel expansion is in the works. The shelter says it’s adding 20 more spaces for small and medium-sized dogs, and they’ll have total separation from the cats.

The shelter says its current dog housing area is “dated, dark, and cramped.”

HART says over $100,000 was raised last year, including $30,000 that came from a single, anonymous donor.

It adds that same unnamed donor is offer a matched donation of up to $20,000 for a fundraiser that’s still going on.

“Our contractors, Bruen’s & Son, Inc. and Silver Brothers Inc. also reduced their labor costs to help us out!”

Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team

