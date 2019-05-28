Honoring a fallen loved one

RIDGE FARM, Ill (WCIA)- - "It feels like it was so long ago like it was a dream. Like its not a real thing anymore," Alaxandrea Stephenson says.

Ten years after losing a husband and father at war, one family takes the day to remember him.

Memorial Day is the time dedicated to remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

We talked with a family who has felt the pain of that loss.

Pailynn Nichols was 9 months old when she lost her dad.

Just 24 days shy of her first Christmas with him.

It's the way they never hoped to bring him home.

The day alaxandrea Stephenson found out her husband had been killed wasn't any different than the day before.

"I had spoken to him that morning. because of the time difference, he was about to go on a mission at night," Stephenson explains.

She and her nine-month-old pailynn were visiting family when she was woken up.

"He came and woke me up and said two guys in uniform were at the door asking for me and I was half asleep so I kind of pushed him away and he said no Lexi you need to come," Stephenson says.

From there everything was a blur and ten years later it still doesn't feel real.

"Because this isn't something that happens to you. You hear about it on the news and it's not you," Stephenson.

For the first time, she and her now ten years old took the time to look through his memories.

Pailynn says it's rare occasions like this one when they talk about it because she doesn't like to see her mom hurting.

"I don't like to see her cry," Pailynn Nichols says.

But she does remember him when she's with others.

"Every once in a while when I'm with my papa," Nichols explains.

Stephenson says this tragedy can't be what defines her little girl.

"It's something bad that's happened to us and I don't want her life to revolve around this," Stephenson says.

She knows some don't have this kind of first-hand experience.

"Because like I said before when this is something that doesn't happen to you. When it's something you just hear about on the News and there's not a real connection for a lot of people. It's just a day off work and there's no real connection for them," she explains.

The hardest part is knowing what he's not here to see.

"He missed her get a double at her softball game and her travel ball tryouts. He all those things that he missed out on. Like he didn't get to see that," Stephenson.

The one thing Nichols' widow would want to say to him... "we are proud of him and we don't blame him for not coming back."

Nichols had been promoted to Sergeant the morning he was killed in Afghanistan.

He's also a Purple Heart recipient.