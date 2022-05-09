DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Jailan Taylor, 20, died at a Decatur hospital after he was shot near Jasper Park Saturday night in the second of two gun violence incidents resulting in hospitalizations in two days.

Taylor’s death marked the sixth homicide in Decatur for the year. Four of the victims died from gunshot wounds. By contrast, Decatur police reported one homicide by the end of May in 2021.

James Garner, 29, lives around the corner from the alley on E William St (near N Witt St) where police say they found Taylor. The lifelong Decatur resident was out of town over the weekend but he’s no stranger to the increasingly familiar sound of gunshots ringing out.

Garner said the trend appeared to take a turn “really the last couple of years,” lining up with nationwide statistics and a two-and-a-half-year pandemic.

“The police shootings, the guys on the streets shooting each other. It’s just, it’s crazy,” he said as he pushed his 2-year-old daughter back and forth on a swing set in the park Monday afternoon.

Decatur police said three people were hurt, one critically, in another shooting in the wee hours of Friday morning. That incident was about two miles away at bar and restaurant Lock Stock & Barrel off of S Oakland Ave.

“It’s crazy, it should stop, people losing their lives, mothers losing their babies over pointless stuff,” Garner said.

“Stuff that could be resolved with words, or if it comes to that, fisticuffs, boxing or something.”

Police arrested one of the victims, Deyondre Weaver, 18, for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Zionteridy Manns, 35, was later taken into custody for the same incident, according to a press release from police on Saturday.

Just about a week and a half prior, police responded to a shooting reported on E Center St. Around the same time, a 49-year-old Decatur man arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds from the gunfire.

Ernest Durham, 40, died from gunshot wounds he sustained during a shooting three days prior near the Roosevelt School Apartment complex off W Grand Ave.

Homicide data broken down my month was not readily available from the Decatur Police Dept. for years predating 2021

“I got two other boys, 14 and 12, so they’re coming to that age where they’re going to hear gunshots, they’re going to see people with guns and I just hope they have sense enough to take themselves home,” Garner said.

He said he’s been having open conversations about gun violence with his boys.

“You got to in today’s world.”

“I just tell them to pay attention, stay in school, always be vigilant. If you don’t feel comfortable somewhere, then leave. I mean it’s up to them to take that advice. I can’t make them take that advice, but I can give it to them,” Garner added.

Decatur police have reported arrests in two of the six homicide cases in 2022.