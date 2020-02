CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting which left one woman dead. It happened on the corner of Dale and West Anthony, next door to the Northside Church of Christ.

The victim was found Sunday, but authorities believe she may have been shot Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Deputies originally responded to the address for a welfare check. They found 34-year old Tenesha Jenkins dead when they entered the home.