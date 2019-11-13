Hometown star dies

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy graduate and former NFL quarterback Zeke Bratkowski died Monday. He was 88.

He spent several years with the Chicago Bears and even won three championships with the Green Bay Packers. But his greatest impact may have been felt in his hometown.

“He never forgot where he came from,” says close friend Ron Girouard. “I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Most recently Bratkowski has given back right to Schlarman’s athletic program. He has hosted a celebrity gold tournament for a decade that has raised about $200,000 for the private school.

Bratkowski tried to come back as much as he could. He did so in 2015 when he visited with students and gave his school a golden football to commemorate Super Bowl 50.

Plenty of people in town know him as well. Girouard still lives in Danville. Bratkowski can be found in pictures on many of his walls. He says Bratkowski can best be described as a gentleman.

“He would help, not only Schlarman Academy, but anybody who would come to him and say ‘Zeke could you help us out here? Do this, that,'” says Girouard. “Always ready to help.”

Bratkowski played at the University of Georgia before moving on to the NFL. He has been inducted into the Schlarman, Goergia, and Packer Hall of Fame.

He paused his playing career for a time. Bratkowski joined the Air Force for two years starting in 1958. Then he came back to the league to win himself three rings.