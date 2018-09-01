Hometown recognizes hero teacher

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- Heroic teacher and native Jason Seaman was honored at his alma mater.

He's a middle school science teacher in Noblesville, Indiana. He took three bullets in may when he tackled and disarmed a school shooter.

"We're just here tonight to say thank you and honor him," says Lindsey Hall, Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent.

Before the team took the field, heroic teacher, Jason Seaman, was honored by the school district and village.

"It warms our hearts when students grow up and become teachers and that's what Jason did. His actions were not surprising,"states Hall.

Just before kickoff, Seaman was given a commemorative framed jersey with the number he wore as a bulldog and a street was also named after him. Governor Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Senate also made proclamations in his honor.

Once recognized, he was given a standing ovation.

"For the people I don't know personally to still show compassion and outreach. It just baffles me and humbles me," says Seaman.

Those who know Seaman, like Scott Burner, say it's well deserved.

"I mean he came out he took the initiative to protect the kids he's trying to educate and we just need more of that in today's world instead of fighting with each other. We need to find ways to come together and protect each other and he's a great example of that," says family friends, Scott Burner.

All of the support, hasn't gone unnoticed. He's now saying thank you to everyone in return.

"To be a community, it takes people caring and loving for each other and the moments after then and the moments after then people just continue to show how strong a community is," says Seaman.

Seaman has one wish for the future of the communities helping one another.

"My hope is as time marches on is that it doesn't fade away and people will continue to value each other and respect each other Then that sense of community will continue to strengthen," states Seaman.

Seaman has been back in the school teaching for the past month. He says he wanted to go back so there could be more normalcy for students.

