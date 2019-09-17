Homes prepare for ‘Solar Tour’

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Solar power is not a new technology, but organizers of the Illinois Solar Tour think most people need to know more about how they can use it in their own homes.

There are six homes in Champaign County that are opening their doors to show off solar. The tour is taking place all over the state with sites in almost every county.

When asked about most people’s fear of the initial overhead, solar power user Debbie Insana says she understands. But she’s hoping the tour can open some eyes.

“I want our city government people to come to our solar tour and I want our banking institution people to come to the solar tour to find out how we can put together some kind of programs that help people get that money up front at a lower cost,” says Insana.

One of the homes on the tour was put up for sale as well. Brand new solar panels were being installed on it’s roof on Monday. It’s a near net-zero homes built just north of Urbana. The only two non-renewable energy points are a gas-powered stove and fireplace.

The tour will take place on September 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They say people can tour as few or as many homes as they like. The sites in Central Illinois can be found on the Illinois Solar Tour website.