MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are at the scene of a a gas main break Monday morning in Mattoon.

It happened in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue, between 25th and 26 streets.

Crews with Ameren, along with police and firefighters are responding. WCIA was told that emergency crews are evacuating homes and businesses in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.