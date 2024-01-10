URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County organization laid out a new plan to reduce homelessness in the area over the next three years.

Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless used statistics to craft a new strategy and guide community work. The new plan focuses on five main areas. These include increasing permanent housing, building landlord relationships, improving equity, better data utilization and bringing people who have been homeless into the conversation.

“It’s really a collective community effort, and I believe that housing is a basic human right,” Coordinator Katie Harmon said. “And so it’s important to me and our Continuum to make sure that we’re addressing homelessness and working towards eliminating it.”

They presented the plan to both the Urbana City Council and City Development Commission this week. The Continuum meets once a month, and they welcome anyone to come and share their ideas.