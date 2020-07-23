Homelessness down

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Regional Planning Commission says homelessness is down across Champaign County this year.

The RPC did a point-in-time count that found 140 people homeless in the county. That is 11 fewer than the same study done last year. For the people who run homeless shelters, the numbers are a positive sign, but for C-U at Home, there is still more work to be done until everybody in champaign county has a home.

“We’re in the kind of odd business of trying to put ourselves out of business,” says Rob Dalhaus III. “If there was no need, if there was no one on the street then we wouldn’t be needed. Which we would be okay with. That means everybody in our community is taken care of and they got the support and the resources they need.”

The count is used when the RPC applies for federal funds. Over the last year, Champaign County recieved $700,000 for housing and homeless programs.