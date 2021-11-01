Homeless shelter extends hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign homeless shelter C-U at Home is extending the operating hours of its Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center at 70 East Washington Street.

The Phoenix was previously open from Tuesday to Friday between noon and 5 p.m. Starting Nov. 1, it will be open on Mondays as well.

With the weather getting colder, a place that provides warmth, security, and hope to homeless people is needed more than ever, said Rob Dalhaus III, Community Outreach and Development Director at C-U at Home.

“The Phoenix is a critical piece of the C-U at Home ministry where we begin to see negative stereotypes broken down as trusting relationships formed,” Dalhaus said. “Along with the vital resources it provides, our friends also find connection to other community resources, bible studies, vaccine clinics, haircuts, or maybe just someone who is willing to listen. We say the Phoenix is ‘a place of grace;’ a ‘come as you are’ type of space. These concepts have been central to the Phoenix since the birth of the program in 2014 and will continue to be in the future. We look forward to expanding this resource and are so grateful to our supporters for empowering us to serve our friends in a greater capacity.”

People interested in volunteering at the Phoenix can contact Phoenix Coordinator Cheryl Lehman to learn more about opportunities. Further information about C-U at Home and the Phoenix can be found online.