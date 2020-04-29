Home Invasion Investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana police officers are investigating a report of home invasion.

This happened in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania avenue Tuesday night.

Officers say a resident answered the door and a woman or girl asked if she could use a phone.

When the resident declined and started to close the door, the door was kicked open by a 15 year old boy who had a gun.

The boy and resident then started wrestling and the resident choked the suspect until he was unconscious.

He was later taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 13 year old boy was arrested and taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

The woman ran from the scene and officers are searching for her.

If you know anything give Urbana police at 217-384-2320.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS