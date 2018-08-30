Home invasion arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Springfield police arrest 43 year old Walter Anderson for a home invasion.

Police say on Wednesday they responded to the 800 block of East Converse Avenue.

When they arrived they found two men beat up inside an apartment.

One was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries.

We are told his condition is improving.

Anderson was arrested for aggravated battery and transported to the Sangamon County Jail. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office may amend Anderson’s charges at a future time.

Anyone with information can call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.