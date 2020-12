MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A project is moving along at the Museum of the Grand Prairie.

The “Rankin Collections Care Center” will house large artifacts — including plows and corn shellers. The shell of the building is finished. Crews are putting in the sidewalks and accessible parking. They will soon install mechanical equipment and finish the floors.

The project is being paid for with money from the state’s Museum Capital Grant Fund, as well as a donation from the estate of Stanley Rankin.