Home- and child-care workers get contracts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker announced his administration reached two contract agreements with SEIU Healthcare Illinois covering 45,000 child care providers and home care workers who provide vital services for families across the state.

“These two contracts are fair for everyone: they respect the 45,000 caregivers they represent, and they’re a good deal for Illinois taxpayers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “After years of instability, I’m proud these contracts deliver good wages and good benefits to the people who offer this critical care.”

After working without a fair contract through the entirety of the previous administration, the two contracts provide stability for 15,000 child care providers in the DHS Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) – which serves nearly 80,000 working families – and 30,000 home care workers in the DHS Home Services Program (HSP) – which serves over 30,000 people with disabilities. CCAP is an investment which allows thousands of parents to participate in the workforce while providing quality early childhood education. HSP allows senior citizens to remain independent living in their homes resulting in more cost-effective care and savings for the state.

Home care workers will see a $0.50 per hour increase on a semi-annually basis for the first three and a half years of the contract, ending with a final $0.75 per hour increase during the last year. Child care providers will earn a 5% increase this year and a 3.5% increase semi-annually with the final 4.5% increase taking place in 2022. The new agreements are effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2023.