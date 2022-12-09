CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?

Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.

“My grandmother, who was also doing theater, would look at newspapers for open audition calls,” explained Morber. “Six to eight months later I got a call that said, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a red-haired girl in this age range. Can you come down for an audition tomorrow morning?’ Obviously, my mom said yes.”

Though it was her first time on the big screen, she was no stranger to performing on a big stage.

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago. When I was three, I started doing theater. It was my outlet. It’s where I felt alive. I tend to be a more creative person, so getting to be on stage in a chorus, an ensemble role or a speaking role was so much fun,” said Morber.

Morber wasn’t the only actor in Home Alone with ties to Champaign. Actor Roberts Blossom who played her grandfather, Marley, lived in the city with his wife, Beverly (Schmidt) Blossom, who taught dance at the University of Illinois.

“He was so kind. I just remember him talking to me, giving me advice. I thought, ‘Wow. It’s really cool to think that we have this connection in the movie and now we also have a connection with Champaign,” Morber said.

It’s been more than 30 years since Morber had a role in Home Alone. Now, in her 40’s with five children and a job working for a local non-profit, DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievements for Males), she’s looking to get back into theater and possibly the big screen.

“I mean, if they [Hollywood] called and wanted to make a ‘Kevin Returns,’ I’m down for it!”