Holiday lights to shine at Prairie Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Park District is opening Prairie Farm’s walking paths to holiday lights revelers starting Friday.

The farm will host Winter Nights every Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Between 5 and 9 p.m. each night, people can walk through the farm and enjoy festive light displays celebrating the holiday season.

Opening night is Friday, and people who go to the farm that night will get to meet Santa Claus, listen to carolers and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate.

Hot chocolate on all other nights will be $2. Hot chocolate proceeds go to support the Champaign Parks Foundation.