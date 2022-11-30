CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happing throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we have put together a list some of the merriest things to add to your calendars.

Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to help you jingle all the way through New Year’s with your friends and family!

Holiday Happenings for this week:

Miracle on Neil Street at Everyday Kitchen

Champaign

Open every Wed. – Sun. until Dec. 31

Everyday Kitchen is featuring a holiday-themed pop-up cocktail lounge that is part of the Miracle Bar experience. It and is the only Miracle Bar location in Illinois. According to the Miracle website, the pop-up bars are “a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.”

Reservations for the Miracle on Neil Street. can be made here or by calling 217-607-1960.

The Nutcracker at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Urbana

Dec. 1: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3: 2 & 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4: 2 & 6 p.m.

Enjoy E. T. A. Hoffman’s timeless tale just in time for the holiday season. Filled with enchanted toys, a princely hero, and fanciful figures, it’s a performance like no other. All performances of The Nutcracker are scheduled at the Tryon Festival Theatre.

More information can be found here.

Holiday Showcase at Allerton Park

Monticello

Dec. 2: 5 – 9 p.m., Dec. 3-4: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Holiday Showcase at Allerton Park and Retreat Center will feature 26 area vendors inside the historic 1900 mansion. Opening night will also feature performances by the Monticello High School Madrigal Singers at 6:30-8 p.m. The Monticello Area Arts Council will host a natural ornament-making workshop in the Carriage House of the Mansion.

More information can be found here.

GLOW at Allerton Park

Monticello

Most evenings Dec. 2-31: 5-9 p.m.

Bring the family for the one-mile-long drive-thru Holiday GLOW lighting show at historic Allerton Park.

Mistoe Market

Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana

Dec. 3 at 10a.m. – 5p.m.

The Venue in Champaign

Dec. 18: Time TBD

The Mistletoe Market is an annual holiday tradition since 2017 and features more than 60 vendors selling locally crafted goods and gifts. The event has expanded into separate events on two different weekends leading up to Christmas. Santa Claus is also scheduled to make an appearance.

More information can be found here.

Holiday Movies at the Drive-In

Gibson City

Dec. 2-3, 9-10: Gates open at 5 p.m., showtime begins at 6:30 p.m.

There’s nothing better than a wholesome Christmas movie. Dec. 2-3 will feature “The Polar Express” and “Elf,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will play on Dec. 9-10. The event will also feature free gifts for the kids, a meet and greet with Santa Claus and the Grinch, a Lighted Lane holiday display, hot and cold treats and special Christmas souvenirs.

Ticket information can be found here.

Lee Greenwood at the Historic Lincoln Square Theater

Decatur

Dec. 8: Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

Lee Greenwood with special guests The Greg Bickers Band will perform at the Historic Lincoln Square Theater. Only 1,000 tickets are being sold, and the show is expected to sell out.

Tickets can be purchased here.