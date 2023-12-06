CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are now almost a week into December, and Central Illinois is certainly feeling the holiday spirit. Here is our list of some festive events coming up the rest of this week.

Champaign, Danville

Dec. 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Our holiday tradition returns for the season of giving: the WCIA 3 Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys or cash donations can be dropped off at WCIA 3 backlot in Champaign or CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville. This is a great opportunity to spread some holiday cheer to children in Central Illinois.

Danville

Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

The Danville Barbershop Chorus will hold their annual Christmas benefit concert, “Share the Spirit,” at the Fischer Theatre. It will feature, among others, the Danville High School Madrigals. Audience members will be invited to sing along with several familiar Christmas carols led by the chorus.

Urbana

Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A decade-old holiday tradition, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery costumes their goats as Santa, Mrs. Claus and even an elf. Pictures with the goats are available for purchase. Guests may also enjoy goat milk, hot chocolate and food.

Decatur

Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered kids aged 3 to 10 can craft, decorate cookies, and see animals — all while wearing pajamas. Bring a pillow for story time and a camera for a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Mahomet

Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At this free event, children can make crafts and animal-friendly treats that can be hung from trees. Call 217-896-2455 or email jwick@ccfpd.org for more information.

Here are some additional events coming up:

Holiday fun at Oakwood Public Library

Oakwood – Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew at the Lincoln Square Theater

Decatur – Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. (Doors open 6 p.m.)

Breakfast with Santa and Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in Springfield

Springfield – Dec. 9, Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Performances: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Front at Illinois State Military Museum

Springfield – Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

