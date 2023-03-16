GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City Area Hospital and Health Services announced Wednesday their musical line-up for the 2023 Summer Bash.

The hospital shared on social media that they are hosting the third annual Summer Bash on August 19 as a thank-you to many community members for their efforts when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. These include hospital employees, healthcare workers, area businesses, and other people in the area.

Rock band 38 Special will be headlining the concert in Downtown Gibson City. Since 1976, 38 Special has released more than 15 albums, and many hit songs including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” and “Second Chance,” among others.

Officials also announced that Winger will be opening for 38 Special. They are known for many hit songs, including “Madalaine,” “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” and “Miles Away.”

General Admission is free to the concert. For those that want to sit close to the stage though, tickets are available for purchase in the Party Pit, the section closest to the stage. Passes include a 21+ wristband at a $10 value to purchase alcohol. No chairs are allowed in the Party Pit section. You can purchase Party Pit tickets here.

For everyone in the General Admission area, you must purchase a 21+ wristband the night of the show if you wish to purchase alcohol at the event. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.

Past Summer Bash performers include rock bands Night Ranger and Warrant.