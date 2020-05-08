History teacher helps police officers learn martial art

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Fisher High School teacher is helping police officer around the country, but its not history he is teaching. It is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Matthew Jokisch started learning the martial art as a hobby while in college. Five years ago, he started teaching his own classes after school. His students range from kids to police officers and nurses. He says some of the officers encouraged him to write an article for Police Magazine.

“This is something where you can really help a lot of people,” says Jokisch. “I was like, ‘Yea, I do want to do that. That’s why I started this.’ I believe that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a wonderful mechanism in a ‘God Forbid’ situation.”

Jokisch teaches the classes at the Fitness Forum in Rantoul. The first article was about using jiu-jitsu to safely deal with somebody resisting arrest. Jokisch says the plan is to keep writing for the magazine about the martial art.