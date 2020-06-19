History of Juneteenth

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The African American History Museum says it has never seen so many people of all races invested in Juneteenth. They said they have found many trying to learn more about it.

The beginnings go back all the way to 1865, that is when a Union general announced the Emancipation Proclamation to slaves in Texas. But it did not end slavery completely.

“That’s a misconception,” says history professor Bruce Levine. “The idea that June 19th is in fact the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States is an error.”

Historians says the 13th Amendment had loop holes that allowed some slavery to continue for years, but the anniversary of the announcement continues to be a reason to celebrate.

“It was originally called the Day of Jubilee,” says Levine. “It eventually became known as Juneteenth and as you say it became a day of celebration of improvement.”

One of the places that has been celebrating for a quarter of a century is the African American History. Their holidays usually consist of parades and parties, but this year takes things to a new level.

“I have been here 26 years and I have never seen the excitement, I’ve never seen banks close, I’ve never seen the flag at half-staff,” says museum director Evelyn Hood. “I just never seen, never seen. So this is an exciting moment for me as well as other African Americans.”

Hood says she hopes more people will continue to learn about the holiday. She knows current events like the death of George Floyd has fueled interest this year. Now it is time to make a change.

“We are getting better but we have a very long ways to go,” says Hood.

Governor Pritzker said Friday he plans to make Juneteenth a state holiday going forward.