CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been nearly 40 years since the groundbreaking Farm Aid concert at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and the Champaign County History Museum wants everyone to remember it.

The museum recently unveiled a new exhibit about the concert. People who attended it found and donated ticket stubs, flyers and even a hat worn by Willie Nelson.

The museum manager said this gets the community involved with telling this slice of history.

“It’s so much more fun to hear from people who were in the front row who caught Willie Nelson’s hat, who saw posters like this around town,” Connor Monson said. “It just gives it a much more lived-in feel for an exhibit when the community itself is able to have input on it.”

The history museum’s exhibit will only be around for a limited time, but they’ll continue to accept memorabilia for the permanent gallery at Spurlock Museum coming in 2025.