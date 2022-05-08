DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — History of the Heartland will be hosting guided tours of Decatur churches next Sunday to showcase their stained glass.

The event is free and will take place at four churches:

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – 407 East Eldorado Street

Saint James Catholic Church – 742 East Clay Street

St. John’s Episcopal Church – 130 West Eldorado Street

First United Methodist Church – 201 West North Street

People may start at any one of the churches and travel at their leisure. Tours will be given between 2 and 4 p.m.

“Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said History of the Heartland founder Ayn Owens. “We created this event to enable four iconic downtown churches to share the stories of their stained-glass windows.”

History of the Heartland is planning more events featuring churches in the future. For more information, call 217-791-1385 or message the History of the Heartland Facebook page.