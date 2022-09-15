ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is coming to a long-standing building in downtown St. Joseph.

The village board voted to approve the sale of the one-time village hall, village jail, and scout building. The winning bid came in at $10,000, just half the appraised value.

Roche Cain, owner of Roch’s Place, bought the historic building. He said he’s looking to expand his existing bar.

“We’ll keep the outside looking the same and try to make the inside as nice as possible,” Cain said. “We may expand some of our outdoor dining this way at some point in time, but my main concern is to just to get inside, get working on it and see how we can make it work.”

Cain said he wants people to see the historical value of the building, but he’s hoping for a wow factor when he finishes the inside.