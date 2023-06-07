DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The historic Powers Mansion in Decatur officially has a new owner.

History of the Heartland, a nonprofit historical organization based in Decatur, announced on Facebook that IGBY Ministries of Decatur purchased the mansion on Wednesday after a three-day auction. The starting bid for the mansion was listed at $49,000, with historians considering $130,000 a bargain for the 1.5-acre property.

History of the Heartland said the price stood at $134,250 Wednesday morning, but a flurry of late bids more than doubled the price.

The winning bid: $301,750.

History of the Heartland said the mansion was built in 1909 by Charles Powers, one of three brothers who were early entrepreneurs and social leaders of the Decatur community in the decades after the city’s founding. By the early 20th century, however, the Powers family represented the “old money” in Decatur as the Mueller and Staley enterprises emerged in the city.

Records indicate the mansion has been in foreclosure since 2018 and after History for the Heartland brought attention to the mansion in 2020, it was voted the most endangered residence in Decatur.

People still live there, however, and they presented a challenge to the sale by refusing to allow anyone to see the interior beforehand.

History of the Heartland said the ministry that bought the mansion plans to restore it for use, which is what they hoped for when the mansion went up for sale.

“Our board was thrilled to learn that a local organization has invested in this historic home,” said Bret Robertson, Chairman of History of the Heartland. “We look forward to learning more about the condition of the home, watching the progress of the restoration, and sharing that with the community.”

Minister Zach Drew of IGBY Ministries released through History of the Heartland a statement on his organization’s purchase of the mansion:

I am beyond excited to be able to secure such a historic home! I have always had a great love for Decatur. It’s an honor to be trusted with such a property. My parents bought and restored the Staley Mansion about 15 years ago. I was blessed to be able to live there for a few years before that historic house was sold back to the Staley Family and turned into the Staley Museum that serves our community today. It is an honor to now be able to do my part for this great community by restoring the Powers-Jarvis Mansion. I operate a 501(c)3 and this will serve as the headquarters and film studio. It will be a huge project to totally restore this home to its former glory, but that is our desire. Our 501(c)3 will be starting our fundraiser very soon to begin the process of renovations which we anticipate being a few hundred thousand dollars. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support already from people who love Decatur as much as I do. We already have two generous benefactors willing to match up to $55,000 to go towards renovations. The funds will go towards any legal fees for the eviction process, restoration needs and to expand the ministry. It won’t be enough to restore it, but it is a great start! I view myself as simply the guardian over this home. This home is to be a part of the community as I believe we will have a great deal of local support. I look forward to walking you through the restoration process and look forward to our first open house so the community can come and take rejoice with us! Minister Zach Drew

Drew added that anyone who wants to support their efforts in restoring the mansion can call their toll-free number 888-459-5727 or visit the organization’s website to donate. Donations can also be sent to IGBY International Ministries, PO Box 797 in Decatur, Decatur, IL 62525.