ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s over 150 years old, but it needs to be moved. A historic Amish barn in Arcola is getting a new home.

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is moving the Miller Barn. It’ll be disassembled and reassembled, piece by piece.

Contractors are labeling every beam of wood today. That’s because the barn’s been standing like this since it was built in 1879, and the IAHC wants to preserve it.



They’ll take it apart and rebuild it next to other historic buildings. They said keeping this piece of history is important in telling the story of early Illinois Amish people. And to celebrate, they’ll be hosting a barn raising this fall.

“In other barn raisings in this community they’ve had up to 150 people crawling around on the roof and putting the siding on,” IAHC Board President Wilmer Otto said.

“There’s a lot of things that are a dime a dozen that somebody could just rebuild – or put in a park or an amusement thing… but this is something that’s so unique to our area,” public relations specialist Cassie Yoder said.

They hope to fill the barn with animals once it’s finished. The goal is to give kids and families an authentic experience of an old way of life.

They’ll be working on the barn over the next week or two, but it’ll be months before it’s ready.